Chris Jericho Trolls WWE Over Brock Lesnar Winning Men’s Money in the Bank

Not only did Brock Lesnar make a surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank, he walked out of the show as the winner of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

An angle where Sami Zayn was attacked earlier in the night led to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match starting with seven participants. Lesnar’s music hit at the end of the match as Ali was about to pull down the briefcase. Lesnar ran down to the ring, knocked over the ladder Ali was on, set up a ladder of his own, climbed it, and retrieved the briefcase.

Ali, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Andrade, and Randy Orton were the seven WWE Superstars who started the match.

Earlier in the show, Zayn appeared frightened of Braun Strowman after beating him on Raw for his spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A short while later, he was found assaulted and hanging upside down backstage. Following the attack, Triple H told Strowman that he wasn’t going to allow him to replace Zayn. Strowman denied that he was the person who attacked him.

This was Lesnar’s first WWE appearance since losing the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins last month at WrestleMania 35. His next scheduled appearance is set for WWE Super ShowDown on June 7.

Shortly after Money in the Bank ended, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho trolled WWE on Twitter over Lesnar winning the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

“Awesome to see @BrockLesnar win the #MoneyInTheBank match…even though he wasn’t officially entered! Brock is the future of the biz and this perfect example of genius booking shows why @WWE will remain on top FOREVER! #GoBrockGo.”