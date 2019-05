– CM Punk has once again responded to a fan’s comment about him possibly appearing at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV:

Oh boy. My friend @StuBennett has a saying for times like this…. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) May 25, 2019

– Former Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake posted a video that teased he was driving in Las Vegas where tonight’s Double or Nothing PPV will be taking place.