CM Punk Appears At Indy Wrestling Show?

There is speculation that CM Punk appeared under a mask at the MKE Wrestling event on Friday night at the Knights of Columbus in West Allis, WI. The masked man appeared in the ring and gave a GTS to one of the wrestlers.
To fuel speculation, Punk was spotted wearing the same hoodie as the masked man that appeared in the ring. Promoter Silas Young also wrote on Twitter that a “Punk” showed up under a mask.
Was it CM Punk or not? You can check out the footage below and judge for yourself.
Last night we held @MKE_Wrestling at the Knights of Columbus building in west allis the place was packed with 350 people. This place has had 25+ years of wrestling and is the place a lot of guys started. Guys like @ColtCabana as well as a Punk who showed up in a mask last night
— silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019
Who was this masked man who put @StHolmesEsq to sleep??? @DavePrazak @acesofsteel pic.twitter.com/o5Mcak3uIE
— MKE Wrestling (@MKE_Wrestling) April 20, 2019