CM Punk Appears At Indy Wrestling Show?

There is speculation that CM Punk appeared under a mask at the MKE Wrestling event on Friday night at the Knights of Columbus in West Allis, WI. The masked man appeared in the ring and gave a GTS to one of the wrestlers.

To fuel speculation, Punk was spotted wearing the same hoodie as the masked man that appeared in the ring. Promoter Silas Young also wrote on Twitter that a “Punk” showed up under a mask.

Was it CM Punk or not? You can check out the footage below and judge for yourself.