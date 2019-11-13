CM Punk Appears On WWE Backstage

CM Punk made an appearance on this week’s WWE Backstage episode just as the program was going off the air. WWE on FOX’s Twitter account posted the footage:

Ho-ly sh*t! Your chants have been answered!@CMPunk just showed up on #WWEBackstage on @fs1 – he’ll be appearing periodically on the show beginning next Tuesday night at 11pm ET! pic.twitter.com/kurMv2wr0k — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 13, 2019