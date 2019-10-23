CM Punk Clears Things Up About A Potential Return

During an appearance on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, CM Punk set the record straight about the rumors of him returning to the the ring at some point:

“For five years I’ve always been asked that question. No matter what I say, it gets reduced to clickbait and it gets warped. I’ve gone through some many iterations of people saying, ‘Oh, Punk hates wrestling.’ None of that was ever the case. I think I’ve always been open to it. My attitude has always been that I don’t see it happening. I think I’ve talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn’t changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations.”

“Whenever a mystery opponent is announced they’ll think it is CM Punk. There is nothing wrong with them trying to do that. They texted me second-hand an offer and I was like ‘real offers only, please.’”

Punk also commented on AEW:

“How many shows have they had? There is not a lot of content out there for me to be able to watch,” Punk said. “I like The Young Bucks, I what they are doing, it is very punk rock.”

“I’m that white whale in pro wrestling. I don’t know if that freaks people out on how to approach me, it is what it is. I’m open to the idea, I haven’t been approached properly. I’m not courting anyone to show up with a dozen roses at my front door.”