Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks Comment On WWE 24/7 Title

During a Starrcast Q&A, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes commented on the WWE 24/7 Title:

Cody: “Let’s be fair we all love Mick Foley, everyone loves Mick Foley what a bad… I felt so bad… he’s standing out there. He’s a living legend… what the f*ck was he holding? Like no thought — no thought went into that like ‘what is it?’ — ‘oh, it’s 24/7’ — ‘so what do you put on it? 24/7’ Like no thought.”

Nick Jackson: “Here’s another thing our titles are gonna look good. Good lord. I saw a graphic of that new title and I almost threw up.”