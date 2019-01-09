Cody Rhodes On Plans For AEW Talent Health and Pay, Brandi Rhodes Clarifies Remarks

– In a media conference after the Double or Nothing rally, Cody Rhodes commented on the All Elite Wrestling talents being taken care of:

“I can’t get too specific, but I can tell you straight out of the gate that a lot of concerns the guys have are ‘what if I get hurt in the ring?’ That’s the one thing WWE covers with the Palm co-insurance. We can confirm that anybody that gets hurt in an AEW ring will be 100 percent taken care of by AEW.”

Rhodes also commented on talent being paid well:

“My goal—some people know this—I’d like to see wrestling just like the television industry. I’ve done a few bit roles, but that treatment and that care that you get for your time on screen… you have a comparable influence as a pro wrestler, just as recognizable, and you should be just as taken care of.”

– All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes clarified her remarks about equal pay from Tuesday’s Double or Nothing rally: