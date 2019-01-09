Cody Rhodes On Plans For AEW Talent Health and Pay, Brandi Rhodes Clarifies Remarks

– In a media conference after the Double or Nothing rally, Cody Rhodes commented on the All Elite Wrestling talents being taken care of:
“I can’t get too specific, but I can tell you straight out of the gate that a lot of concerns the guys have are ‘what if I get hurt in the ring?’ That’s the one thing WWE covers with the Palm co-insurance. We can confirm that anybody that gets hurt in an AEW ring will be 100 percent taken care of by AEW.”
Rhodes also commented on talent being paid well:
“My goal—some people know this—I’d like to see wrestling just like the television industry. I’ve done a few bit roles, but that treatment and that care that you get for your time on screen… you have a comparable influence as a pro wrestler, just as recognizable, and you should be just as taken care of.”
– All Elite Wrestling Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes clarified her remarks about equal pay from Tuesday’s Double or Nothing rally:
Equal pay means equal opportunity regardless of sex. It does not mean that everyone will be paid the exact same salary regardless of their position. It means the gender pay gap does not apply. An entry level woman won’t make less than an entry level man because of her gender.
