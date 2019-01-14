Commentary Team For The Men’s 2019 Royal Rumble Revealed

During his recent podcast, Jerry Lawler talked about his status with WWE:

“My contract is up every year on January 10. On the 8th, I hadn’t heard a word. I sent a text to Kevin Dunn and said, ‘My contract is up the day after tomorrow. I just want to know where we stood.’ The very next day, I got a new contract in the mail. Not only one year, but a two-year deal. With a raise!”

“The Royal Rumble is coming up. They sent me a text message and I am going to be calling the men’s Royal Rumble. Me, Michael Cole and JBL.”