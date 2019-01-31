Conflicting Reports On Planned RAW Women’s Championship Match For WrestleMania 35

Will WWE add Charlotte Flair to Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35?

Dave Meltzer said on the post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE intends to add Charlotte to the match, thus making it a Triple Threat, “somewhere down the line.” A new report, however, conflicts with Meltzer’s claim.

According to a report today by Justin Barrasso of SI.com, sources close to WWE told him that the current plan is to close WrestleMania 35 with Lynch vs. Rousey in the main event.

Meltzer did note the match could always be changed.

Lynch chose Rousey as her WrestleMania opponent on Raw after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Lana was set to enter the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at No. 28, but hobbled down to the ring because of an injury suffered while serving as Rusev’s manager during his United States Championship Match against Shinsuke Nakamura earlier in the night. Nia Jax came out next and attacked Lana, leading to Lynch taking Lana’s spot in the Rumble before going on to eliminate Flair for the win.

Flair has a legitimate gripe since Lynch was technically an unofficial entrant in the Rumble. “The Man” received clearance to enter the match from producer Fit Finlay, who has no authority over matches in the WWE Universe.