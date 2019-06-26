Current Card And Rumored Matches For WWE Extreme Rules

Coming off this week’s WWE television, here is the confirmed/rumored card for the Extreme Rules PPV:
WWE Universal and RAW Women’s Titles (Winners Take All)
Becky Lynch (C) and Seth Rollins (C) vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
WWE Title
Kofi Kingston (C) vs. Samoa Joe
Smackdown Live Women’s Title
Bayley (C) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Cruiserweight Title
Drew Gulak (C) vs. Tony Nese
Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
WWE Intercontinental Title
Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakmaura (unconfirmed)
WWE United States Title
Ricochet (C) vs. AJ Styles (unconfirmed)
RAW Tag Team Titles
The Revival (C) vs. The Usos (unconfirmed)