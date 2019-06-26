Current Card And Rumored Matches For WWE Extreme Rules

Coming off this week’s WWE television, here is the confirmed/rumored card for the Extreme Rules PPV:

WWE Universal and RAW Women’s Titles (Winners Take All)

Becky Lynch (C) and Seth Rollins (C) vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin

WWE Title

Kofi Kingston (C) vs. Samoa Joe

Smackdown Live Women’s Title

Bayley (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title

Drew Gulak (C) vs. Tony Nese

Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns

WWE Intercontinental Title

Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakmaura (unconfirmed)

WWE United States Title

Ricochet (C) vs. AJ Styles (unconfirmed)

RAW Tag Team Titles

The Revival (C) vs. The Usos (unconfirmed)