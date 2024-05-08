Ivar Defeats Apollo Crews To Advance In WWE Speed Title Contender Tournament

Ivar has advanced to the next round of the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

The latest episode of WWE Speed on X took place on Wednesday at Noon, and featured Ivar of The Viking Raiders going one-on-one against Apollo Crews in the first opening round match in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

Ivar picked up the win with a top-rope moonsault at just the two-minute mark of the three-minute scheduled bout.

The winner of the tourney will become the first challenger to inaugural WWE Speed Champion Ricochet.

With the win on the 5/8 episode, Ivar advances to the semifinals and will face the winner of next week’s Tyler Bate vs. Berto (Humberto Carrillo) match on the 5/15 show.

