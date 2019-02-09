Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax Set For Later This Month

Following their physical altercation on Raw the night after the Royal Rumble, Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax are set to continue squaring off, at least at house shows.

A Twitter user tweeted a snippet of a commercial shown to Facebook users in the Jonesboro, Arkansas market that promotes a match between Ambrose and Jax for a live event taking place in the city on Friday, February 22. The match is being advertised as an “Intergender Special Attraction.” The commercial also indicates that Tamina will be in Jax’s corner.

You can watch the commercial below.

After losing to Seth Rollins on Raw last week, Ambrose sat in a chair in the middle of the ring and promised to bare his soul. His speech, however, got cut off by Jax’s entrance theme as Jax and Tamina headed to the ring for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Jax confronted Ambrose and when he turned to leave, she knocked him out of the ring with an elbow to the back of the head. Referees then held Ambrose back as Jax taunted him from the ring.

WWE has largely banned intergender physicality since shifting to advertiser-friendlier guidelines in 2008, with very few exceptions, such as incidental contact. That’s why Jax’s participation in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match came off as shocking since Jax mixed it up with Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Dolph Ziggler, and Mustafa Ali during her brief time in the match.