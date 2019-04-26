Dean Malenko Quits As WWE Backstage Agent, Latest On Goldust Leaving WWE

– SI.com is reporting that Dean Malenko has quit his role as a backstage agent for WWE. Malenko had been working for the company in that role for the past eight years but it’s currently unknown why he decided to leave.

– Regarding Goldust’s departure from WWE, F4WOnline.com noted that Dustin Rhodes asked for a release on January 19th and it was granted. However, there was a 90-day non-compete clause. In addition to that, Vince McMahon was reportedly against the release but Triple H was able to talk him into it.