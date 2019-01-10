Did Vince McMahon Know About Chris Jericho Signing With All Elite Wrestling?

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about if Vince McMahon knew he was joining All Elite Wrestling:

“A lot of that stuff is private but I did have a very amicable conversation with him. He knew what I was doing, it wasn’t a surprise. I didn’t just show up in Jacksonville and that was it. The bottom line is the Khan family isn’t messing around. They want to make a go at this and you know they have a lot of money and they have a lot of capital.”