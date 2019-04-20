Dolph Ziggler Addresses His WWE Hiatus And Last Appearance

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dolph Ziggler addressed his WWE hiatus by noting that he’s still “on vacation” for the time being. Here are the interview highlights from Vliet:

When was he told he was going to be in this year’s Royal Rumble?

“Oh my God. That’s a great story. Can I tell this story? When I talked to you, I was not booked for the Royal Rumble and I have no reason to lie to anybody or be like ‘Hey listen, I don’t know what the deal is’. I was just on hiatus and I got a call to be there. And if I wasn’t in town for a booking for a comedy show that night I would not have even been in Phoenix. I got a call the night before saying ‘Hey, you gotta get here.’”

Was he booked for the Royal Rumble just to end his storyline with Drew McIntyre?

“I’m not exactly sure but it did go into it more but I don’t know if that continues because I’m still just on vacation. I think it was more just I was in town and I’m one of their guys and it happened to work out so I got a double booking, double payday, WWE and the comedy show.”

Being in the Royal Rumble made him late for his own comedy show that night in Phoenix:

“I was one of the last people in the ring that night and my comedy show three blocks away had to start an hour late because I was running over with sweat and my bags. I almost went in my gear but I was like I’m going to have to shower.”