Dolph Ziggler Comments On Goldberg Confrontation

As previously noted, there was a confrontation between Dolph Ziggler and Bill Goldberg at the Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas and Goldberg published video footage of the incident.
Dolph Ziggler commented on the incident with the following:
dipshit took a break from ruining wrestling to ruin my night off. I’m not interested. get a hobby or go fishing or something. Maybe you can do that without getting hurt. no other warning or comments on this, from me. Thanks
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) September 21, 2019