Don’t Expect Chris Jericho To Return To WWE Anytime Soon

Tuesday’s All Elite Wrestling rally concluded with an appearance by Chris Jericho.

Jericho announced that he’s “all in with All Elite Wrestling.” He said he wasn’t there for the money — he’s there because he believes in doing something different and new. He hyped up AEW, saying that they’re going to change the whole universe.

Jericho’s contract is a three-year deal, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Jericho told Meltzer that it is the “best contract of his career.”

The deal will allow Jericho to continue working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling after losing the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Tetsuya Naito at Wrestle Kingdom 13 last Friday. The match was brutal for Jericho as he sustained a few abrasions and lost some of his hair.

Jericho will also be allowed to hold another cruise — Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’Wrestling Rager at Sea — following the success of his first one last year. On the cruise, he partnered with The Young Bucks in a loss to Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll.

With Jericho joining AEW, that almost certainly means that he won’t be returning to WWE anytime soon. While Jericho hasn’t appeared for WWE since last April at the Greatest Royal Rumble, he was still listed as a current Superstar on WWE.com as recently as Tuesday. Following the announcement, WWE removed Jericho from the SmackDown LIVE roster to the Alumni section. He’s now in between Cherry and Chris Masters.

Wow, didn’t take WWE long to move Chris Jericho to the Alumni section. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ShS4adDwzX — 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑 𝕸𝖔𝖔𝖓 🖤🦇🌙 (@MissLovebat) January 9, 2019

The “WWE Forever” signature video that airs before every WWE television broadcast was quickly altered following Jericho’s signing. An eagle-eyed fan noticed that Jericho was removed from the WWE signature that aired before this week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. Cesaro is now shown in his place.

They removed Jericho from the WWE Intro. 👀 pic.twitter.com/i0M9Ouy2tB — Diego (@diegp77) January 9, 2019

According to Cageside Seats, it was definitely altered from last week’s show (currently available on Hulu).