Drew McIntyre Talks About Issues With Social Media In Wrestling

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts, Drew McIntyre talked about his issues with social media being used by wrestlers:

“A lot of it is what have we lost and what has changed,” McIntyre stated. “As much good as there is (in social media), as much as it has brought us all together, certain circumstances where it is really cool and should be done, it is not making people seem as larger than life.”

“That’s the key is tapping into something that people can get genuinely annoyed with,” said McIntyre. “Whenever I get to opportunity on Raw to do that, it drives people crazy. A lot of people just say things for the likes, retweets and all the fans just going along with that. They (fans) are just saying positive things about people they don’t necessarily care about to get a like or retweet. The superstars will like and retweet it and to me, it is not becoming of a WWE superstar.”

“I get more excited about the negative comments, especially if they are constructive,” McIntyre said. “Occasionally I will get something, and I will think this person has a point. I appreciate the positive comments that evoke that point as well, not just hoping for a like or a retweet. The biggest compliment for me right now is, especially on Instagram because anyone can message you, is when my wife tells me how many death threats I’m getting because of what I do to Roman Reigns. I say, excellent, I’m doing my job.”