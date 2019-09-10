Elias Pulled From King of the Ring Tournament

WWE announced the following:

Due to an injury, Elias will not compete in his scheduled King of the Ring semifinal match against Chad Gable.

According to PWInsider.com, Elias has an ankle injury and WWE made the decision today for him to be pulled from the tournament.

The winner of the Smackdown side will be facing Baron Corbin at the Clash of Champions PPV this Sunday.