Ember Moon is injured and needs surgery.

During Raw tonight, Dana Brooke mentioned Moon being injured and her being Natalya’s first choice for a partner in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. After the show, WWE uploaded a video of Moon revealing that she sustained an injury to her elbow during last night’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match that will require immediate surgery.

“Last year when I entered the Royal Rumble, I wrestled with one arm and this year was no different. Just sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad and now I have to have immediate surgery,” Moon said.

“It’s hard to be here right now and just see everyone competing, and knowing that I’m on the shelf, and I don’t know how long but it is a while. So, I’m trying to stay positive, I’m trying to stay as positive as I can be in this situation. Hopefully here’s to the best, and I’ll see you guys soon.”

Morgan and Logan defeated Natalya and Dana to qualify for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match. Logan knocked Dana into Natalya when she had Morgan trapped in the Sharpshooter, thus breaking the hold and leaving her vulnerable to a roll-up from Liv.