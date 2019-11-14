Emotional Moment Takes Place After This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)

PWMania.com Staff
After losing a brutal ladder match to Io Sharai on this week’s episode of NXT, Mia Yim received a standing ovation from the Full Sail University fans. During the match, Yim was busted open when a ladder was dropkicked into her face by Sharai.

As Yim was walking to the entrance, she was greeted by her real-life boyfriend Keith Lee.

