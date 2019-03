In an interview with Title Match Wrestling, Enzo Amore opened up about being fired by WWE.

“I found out like you all did,” Amore said about his firing. “I was backstage, the tweet goes out. I send a phone call to my f**king lawyer right there on the spot. Vince McMahon pulls me into his office [and he says] go home. Next day I get fired on the phone by Mark Carrano.”

“I don’t think they’re doing so hot,” he said about today’s WWE product. “I just don’t know, I don’t watch the sh*t.”