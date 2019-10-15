Eric Bischoff Issues Statement Regarding WWE Departure

Word has gotten out that Eric Bischoff is completely done with WWE and no longer has a job with the company. Bischoff issued a statement on Twitter regarding Bruce Prichard taking over his role as the Executive Director of Smackdown:

Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He’s going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. https://t.co/aMKk8d3Rx7 — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) 15 October 2019