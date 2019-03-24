Eric Young Has A New Look (Photo), How Old Is Lana?

— Eric Young has a new look.
The sparingly seen SmackDown LIVE Superstar appeared at tonight’s WWE live event in Elmira, New York with his beard shaved off and a bald head.
.@TheEricYoung & @KillianDain bring the chaos to #WWEElmira. #SaNiTY pic.twitter.com/N2jy0KEt33
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2019
Teaming with Killian Dain, the SAnitY members lost to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
— Lana celebrated her birthday on Saturday as “The Ravishing Russian” turned 34 years old.
Here's wishing @LanaWWE a RAVISHING birthday! #HappyBirthdayLana pic.twitter.com/iggEYOzSDV
— WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2019