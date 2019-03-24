Eric Young Has A New Look (Photo), How Old Is Lana?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

— Eric Young has a new look.

The sparingly seen SmackDown LIVE Superstar appeared at tonight’s WWE live event in Elmira, New York with his beard shaved off and a bald head.

Teaming with Killian Dain, the SAnitY members lost to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

— Lana celebrated her birthday on Saturday as “The Ravishing Russian” turned 34 years old.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR