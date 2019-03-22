Ex-Impact Wrestling Star Robbie E Debuts In NXT With A New Gimmick (Photos)

After arriving at the WWE Performance Center last week, Robert Strauss (formerly known as Robbie E in IMPACT Wrestling) made his WWE NXT debut at tonight’s live event in Sanford, Florida. However, it was not as a wrestler.
Dressed in business attire, Strauss led Indian wrestlers Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar to the ring and introduced himself as their advocate. Strauss then announced that he’s creating a brand consisting of elite athletes from all over the world.
Gurjar then beat NXT newcomer Jermaine Haley (aka Jonah Rock) in a singles match.
Afterward, Strauss tweeted a photo of himself with his two clients and said that he’s building a brand.
Made quite an impression in the corner of @rinkusingh235 and @gurjar_saurav …In @WWENXT , I plan on building a BRAND! Tonight it began in #NXTSanford! #therobertstraussbrand pic.twitter.com/5uCcsBiKIV
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) March 22, 2019