Ex-Impact Wrestling Star Robbie E Debuts In NXT With A New Gimmick (Photos)

After arriving at the WWE Performance Center last week, Robert Strauss (formerly known as Robbie E in IMPACT Wrestling) made his WWE NXT debut at tonight’s live event in Sanford, Florida. However, it was not as a wrestler.

Dressed in business attire, Strauss led Indian wrestlers Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar to the ring and introduced himself as their advocate. Strauss then announced that he’s creating a brand consisting of elite athletes from all over the world.

We have the NXT debut of @RobertStrauss who leads Rinku and Saurav to the ring. Robert Strauss is a brand. pic.twitter.com/yD3VL5HKWO — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 22, 2019

Gurjar then beat NXT newcomer Jermaine Haley (aka Jonah Rock) in a singles match.

Afterward, Strauss tweeted a photo of himself with his two clients and said that he’s building a brand.