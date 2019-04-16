Final List Of WWE Superstars Joining SmackDown In Superstar Shake-up

The two-night 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up is over and the landscapes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE underwent a shocking transformation.
The following Superstars moved to SmackDown LIVE tonight in the Superstar Shake-up:
Apollo Crews
Bayley
Buddy Murphy
Chad Gable
Elias
Ember Moon
Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor
Kairi Sane
Lars Sullivan
Liv Morgan
Mickie James
Otis
Roman Reigns
Tucker
The following Superstars joined Raw last night in the Superstar Shake-up:
AJ Styles
Aleister Black
Andrade
Cedric Alexander
EC3
Eric Young
Erik (formerly known as Rowe)
Ivar (formerly known as Hanson)
Jey Uso
Jimmy Uso
Lacey Evans
Naomi
Rey Mysterio
Ricochet
The Miz
Zelina Vega