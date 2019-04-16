Final List Of WWE Superstars Joining SmackDown In Superstar Shake-up

The two-night 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up is over and the landscapes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE underwent a shocking transformation.

The following Superstars moved to SmackDown LIVE tonight in the Superstar Shake-up:

Apollo Crews

Bayley

Buddy Murphy

Chad Gable

Elias

Ember Moon

Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

Kairi Sane

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Otis

Roman Reigns

Tucker

The following Superstars joined Raw last night in the Superstar Shake-up:

AJ Styles

Aleister Black

Andrade

Cedric Alexander

EC3

Eric Young

Erik (formerly known as Rowe)

Ivar (formerly known as Hanson)

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Lacey Evans

Naomi

Rey Mysterio

Ricochet

The Miz

Zelina Vega