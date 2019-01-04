Finn Balor Added To Royal Rumble Match, Lars Sullivan’s Name For His Fans, Matt Hardy

— Thirty male Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

While backstage at tonight’s WWE live event in Columbus, Georgia, Finn Balor announced his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

— Lars Sullivan is calling his fans “The Sullinators.”

Sullivan’s social media representative, William Christensen, took to Twitter today to ask “The Sullinators” if his client should “dissect and vivisect” on Raw or SmackDown LIVE.

“William Christensen here, Mr. Sullivans’s social media representative! Lars wants to know what you guys, The Sullinators, think of Raw vs Smackdown and which one you’d like to see Lars “dissect and vivisect” (his words) people on? Thank you! -WC.”

— Recapping his first-ever visit to India, Matt Hardy describes his experiences with the people and culture as nothing short of “Wonderful!”