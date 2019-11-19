Finn Balor Says He Wasn’t Happy On Main Roster

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Finn Balor talked about his move from the main roster to the NXT brand:

“[The idea to return to NXT] came to be a couple of months ago. Things weren’t going kind of as smoothly – well, I don’t want to say ‘as smoothly’. I just wasn’t happy where I was at on RAW and SmackDown,” Balor admitted. “I had a conversation with Hunter, we pinged some ideas back and forth, I took a little time off and came back in NXT. It’s all been awesome since.”

“[…] everyone’s been through those times in their career, and everybody’s been through s–tty times in their lives. And I don’t want to say it was a s–tty time but it was a time that looking back now, I learned more than anything on those three years on RAW and SmackDown.”

He continued, “So, I wouldn’t necessarily change anything but I learned a lot from it and I can take that forward. I’ve still got another, I believe, like eight years left in me. Not a lot of people have been fortunate enough to have done what I’ve done so fast.”