First Time Match-Up Announced For WWE RAW

A first time match-up is set for this Monday night on Raw as The New Day take on The Viking Raiders.

WWE announced the match today:

“The Wild Card rule is about to deliver for the WWE Universe yet again!

“The New Day will collide with The Viking Raiders in tag team action for the first time ever this Monday night on Raw. Which two members of The New Day will square off against the gargantuan unit of Erik & Ivar in what is easily the biggest opportunity of their tenure on Raw thus far?

“Find out when the massive match goes down this Monday night on Raw.”