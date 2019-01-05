Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Reacts To Working WWE NXT TV Tapings (Spoiler)

Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel worked Thursday’s WWE NXT television tapings at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida.

Wrestling under her real name — Tanea Brooks — she partnered with Amber Nova against Kairi Sane and Io Shirai.

As seen in the clip below, Sane and Shirai used a double-team maneuver on Brooks, with Sane scoring the pinfall victory.

On her appearance, Brooks tweeted the following (with Gail Kim congratulating her):

Brooks has been wrestling since 2014 and this is her first-ever appearance for WWE in any form. She regularly worked for Impact Wrestling from 2014 through 2016, but then off-and-on in 2017 and 2018. Her boyfriend, James Long, works as a television/web content producer for NXT and the WWE Performance Center.