Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Reacts To Working WWE NXT TV Tapings (Spoiler)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former Impact Wrestling Knockout Rebel worked Thursday’s WWE NXT television tapings at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida.

Wrestling under her real name — Tanea Brooks — she partnered with Amber Nova against Kairi Sane and Io Shirai.

As seen in the clip below, Sane and Shirai used a double-team maneuver on Brooks, with Sane scoring the pinfall victory.

On her appearance, Brooks tweeted the following (with Gail Kim congratulating her):

Brooks has been wrestling since 2014 and this is her first-ever appearance for WWE in any form. She regularly worked for Impact Wrestling from 2014 through 2016, but then off-and-on in 2017 and 2018. Her boyfriend, James Long, works as a television/web content producer for NXT and the WWE Performance Center.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR