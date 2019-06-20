Former WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown (Photos), Koko B. Ware

View this post on Instagram

🚨⬅️Swipe left⬅️🚨#PrideMonth Personally, my coming out story, or, as I like to describe it as, letting people in, was the scariest and best thing I’ve ever done in my life having a galvanic effect on the wrestling world. ❤️🧡💛💜💙💚 Representation matters to me so much that’s why I needed to strike a pose with my girl @sonyadevillewwe because We Fight Hate with Love and Pose with Pride! Don’t be afraid to show off your true colors and Put Your Hair Up And Square Up if needed! 😘 #blockthehate • • • • 📸@hqclothing #putyourhairupandsquareup #closedfistopenheart #poweredbypride #thedoubtersmademedoit #picoftheday #photooftheday #wrestling #prowrestling #wwe #raw #sdlive #LGBTQ #loveislove #pride #equalityforall #unite #beyourbestversion #bedifferent #lgbtqcommunity #theresroomforeveryoneatthefinishline #beyou #takepride #lgbtyouth #lgbtsupport #fitness #sports #nodaysoff @wwe