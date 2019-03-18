Former WWE Writer Opens Up About Production Meetings

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide recently appeared on the Wrasslerap podcast and talked about production meetings in WWE:

“The only pitches you get to do with Vince is the day of the show at the production meeting. The production meetings were stressful. If you are a lifelong wrestling fan, walking into the production meetings is a mind f*ck. You go into a room with all the writers, then it’s like the producers, a who’s who of Hall of Famers.

You, a bunch of guys, the commentary teams, and then it’s like Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, Billy Kidman, Tyson Kidd, Devon Dudley, Road Dogg, everybody. You sit there and the doors swing open, in walks Hunter, Vince McMahon, and Kevin Dunn.

There is two teams. There is a home team and road team. The home team, you’re in charge of mostly long term storylines. Baseline sh*t, ideas, pitches, writing from home, but your main objective is long term storylines. The road team, you’re in charge of what goes on TV tonight.

I was immediately put on the road team. I guess it’s because they knew my pedigree.

The writers’ room is probably the least stressful. You don’t necessarily throw ideas at Vince. It’s a process.

The real start of the week starts Wednesday. You start to put your one-sheets together. The home team puts their one-sheets together like, let’s see what we are going to do for Raw this week. Thursday, everybody comes back from travel, you’re all in a room putting together the sixteen segments of Raw. Thursday we put Raw together that is the least stressful. The Thursday night meetings is just lead writers that kind of go in with everything that we pitched and pitch it to Vince.”