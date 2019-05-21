Four Matches Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown

After WWE announced last night that Roman Reigns will face Elias on tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, three more matches have been announced.

Cathy Kelley revealed in her preview for tonight’s show that Becky Lynch will team up with new SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans.

The SmackDown Women’s Championship changed hands twice at WWE Money in the Bank, with Flair first defeating Lynch for the title. Bayley saved Lynch from Flair and Evans in a post-match angle, then cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase she won earlier in the night and became SmackDown Women’s Champion by defeating Flair.

According to WWE.com, Bayley will also give an “exclusive” interview on tonight’s show.

Kelley also announced that Carmella will face Mandy Rose and Sami Zayn will take on WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in a non-title match.

After spending the past month on the shelf (and Twitter) following knee surgery, Big E is returning to SmackDown LIVE. According to WWE.com, Kingston and Xavier Woods are throwing a celebration for Big E that will kick off the show.