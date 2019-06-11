Four More NXT Wrestlers Get New Ring Names

Four more NXT wrestlers have new ring names.

Albert Hardie Jr., who performed on the independent circuit under the name ACH, revealed on Twitter that he’s now Jordan Myles.

From here on out I shall be known as: (————Jordan Myles ————)#Super✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/VKKGaiyWET — Jordan Myles (@GoGoACH) June 11, 2019

Third-generation luchador Humberto Garza (aka Garza Jr.) is now Angel Garza.

#GarzaJr pasará hacer #AngelGarza en @WWENXT lo acaba de Confirmar en un en Vivo en Facebook pic.twitter.com/48T4mjzXPl — Lucha Central (@LuchaCentralCom) June 10, 2019

Australian powerhouse Jermaine Haley (aka Jonah Rock) is now Bronson Reed.

And finally, former IMPACT Wrestling star Samuel Shaw is now Dexter Lumis. This name change is reflect on his Twitter account, @DexterLumis.

Hardie Jr, Haley and Shaw were among a group of 12 wrestlers that reported to the WWE Performance Center in February, while WWE announced Garza’s signing in April.

Several more NXT wrestlers got new names last week. Punishment Martinez is now Damian Priest, Trevor Lee is Cameron Grimes, Jessie Elaban is Jessi Kamea, Eric Bugenhagen is Rik Bugez, Adrian Jaoude is Arturo Ruas, and Luke Menzies is Ridge Holland.

Former IMPACT Wrestling star DJZ made his NXT debut at a house show in Largo, Florida last Thursday under the name Joaquin Wilde. It was also revealed at that show that Shane Strickland is now known as Isaiah Scott.