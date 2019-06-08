Goldberg Comments On What Happened To Him At Super Showdown

Following the end of the WWE Super Showdown PPV, several fans noted that Goldberg needed to be helped to the back and had trouble walking.

According to WrestlingNews.co, Goldberg was being checked out backstage by trainers. The fear is that he suffered a concussion from the spot where he went into the turnbuckle and was busted open. There were numerous botches after that moment including the jackhammer attempt that could’ve seriously hurt The Undertaker.

Goldberg noted the following about the match on Twitter: