Good And Bad News For WWE RAW, Matt Hardy Announcement

– WWE got good news this week with the go-home edition of RAW before Stomping Grounds drawing 2,235 million viewers. The number was up from last week’s 2,125 million viewers.

However, the bad news is that there was only a slight increase in viewership despite the lack of sports competition. Also, this week’s RAW was down around 23% from the 2,903 million viewers that the show drew exactly one year ago.

– Matt Hardy announced the following on Twitter: