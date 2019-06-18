Good And Bad News For WWE RAW, Matt Hardy Announcement

– WWE got good news this week with the go-home edition of RAW before Stomping Grounds drawing 2,235 million viewers. The number was up from last week’s 2,125 million viewers.
However, the bad news is that there was only a slight increase in viewership despite the lack of sports competition. Also, this week’s RAW was down around 23% from the 2,903 million viewers that the show drew exactly one year ago.
– Matt Hardy announced the following on Twitter:
Super excited to announce that a brand new Hardy debutng soon to join #HouseHardy.
Will it be another Hardy Boy? Or will it be a Hardy Girl? What I do know is that it shall be absolutely WONDERFUL! pic.twitter.com/YWqSICIfnr
