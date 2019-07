– The first WWE RAW of the Paul Heyman era drew 2.496 million viewers which was up from last week’s 2.276 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

8PM: 2.47 million viewers

9PM: 2.68 million viewers

10PM: 2.35 million viewers

– Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will be making his professional wrestling debut at AAA TripleMania on August 3rd. Velasquez will be teaming up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown against Texano Jr., Taurus, and a mystery partner.