Great News For Becky Lynch Heading Into WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has been the #1 merchandise seller in WWE for a while now, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Roman Reigns being out of action and Becky’s momentum shift were likely the top two contributing factors.

WWE recently released a Becky Lynch Amazon exclusive Funko Pop Vinyl figure. As of Saturday the 23rd, the figure is currently the #1 best selling item in the website’s Toys and Games section.