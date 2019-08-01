Harley Race Passes Away

Former 8-time NWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has passed away at the age of 76 according to the official NWA Twitter account.

Race had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year and was hospitalized in mid-July.

Race was a top star in the NWA during the 1970’s/1980’s and headlined the first Starrcade against Ric Flair. Race also spent time with the WWF as “King” Harley Race in the late 1980’s.

After his in-ring career ended, Race managed various wrestlers in WCW including Vader.

Race launched his World League Wrestling promotion in 1999.