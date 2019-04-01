HBO Host Addresses How WWE Treats Performers

During an episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Oliver talked about WWE’s treatment of in-ring performers. Oliver brought up how WWE stars are labeled as independent contractors and should be providing medical insurance and pensions. Oliver also addressed how a large number of wrestlers have died young over the years.

Jim Cornette commented the segment:

“Well, after a complete viewing, this is the absolute most truthful outside media piece I’ve seen on wrestling in over 40 years.”

You can check out the video below: