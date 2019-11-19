How Andrade Has Helped Charlotte Flair In The Ring

In an interview with News18.com, Charlotte talked about how her boyfriend Andrade has helped her in the ring:

“You know, what’s so special is having someone with you that understands what you do. His grandfather was a wrestler, his dad was a wrestler, his uncles are wrestlers.”

“Being in the industry, liking the same things, understanding the pressure, understanding the travel.”

“But the one thing that he has been able to do I felt like when we met, I was kind of going through a rougher time in my career I just ended the rivalry with Becky and I felt like I had lost that confidence in the ring and that’s one thing that he has been able to do is bring out a different level of confidence inside the ring.”

“We both try to teach each other things, I mean he knows everything there is to know about wrestling but little nuances or camera work or you know, just being a star. I mean he is a star in his own right, but we just come from such different backgrounds but at the same time it’s very much similar. So, we’re able to help each other that way.”