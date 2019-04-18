How Much WWE NXT Talents Make, Becky Lynch – Lacey Evans Heats Up

– In the latest Sports Business Journal, it was revealed that new WWE talents signed to developmental deals make in the $50,000 to $150,000 per year range. The average pay for talents is said to be around $80,000 per year and the article notes that WWE talents have the potential to make into the seven figures if they become a top star on RAW or Smackdown.

– Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans escalated their feud on Twitter with the following messages: