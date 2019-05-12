How WWE Is Trying To Get Sasha Banks To Return

Sasha Banks and WWE are still at a stalemate after she attempted to quit the company during the weekend of WrestleMania 35. WWE has no intention on releasing Banks from her contract, according to freelance writer Tom Colohue, but are willing to promise a lot of things for her to return.

“To my knowledge, #WWE have no intention of releasing Sasha Banks from her current contract and are willing to promise a lot of things to see her return,” Colohue wrote in response to a fan asking if WWE wants her to come back.

To my knowledge, #WWE have no intention of releasing Sasha Banks from her current contract and are willing to promise a lot of things to see her return. Whether they are also willing to fulfill those promises remains to be seen. https://t.co/VNIU0s5uI9 — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 9, 2019

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer was first to report that Banks tried to quit WWE after feeling “blindsided” over their decision to have her and Bayley drop the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. They were not informed until the day of WrestleMania 35 that they would be losing the titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also included Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Nia Jax and Tamina.

Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship less than two months after they winning them at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Banks and Bayley were vocal about their desire to make the titles meaningful. As a result, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported that Banks and Bayley were “laying on the floor of the locker room on [WrestleMania] Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles.”

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Bayley was moved to SmackDown LIVE, and Banks was kept on the Raw roster. Bayley then said that she is on her own again as a singles competitor, which means The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection has likely come to an end.

Sasha’s contract status isn’t publicly known, but WrestleVotes reported in May 2018 she re-signed with the company, which suggests there could be multiple years remaining on her deal.

WWE is under no obligation to release Banks from her contract. Since the company is also able to freeze her contract, they could prevent her from wrestling anywhere else for years to come. Given that possibility, Banks may have no choice other than to return and ride out her contract if she still desires to wrestle.