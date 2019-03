Next Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville will square off in a Fatal 4-Way Match and the winner will challenge Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

This was revealed tonight by Kayla Braxton during a backstage interview with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at SmackDown LIVE.