Huge Match Being Advertised For WWE TLC PPV

The Target Center in Minneapolis, MN is currently advertising the following matches for the WWE TLC PPV on December 15th:

WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first Pay Per View in over two years! See your favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy including:

ROMAN REIGNS vs. KING CORBIN (in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

BECKY LYNCH & CHARLOTTE vs. KABUKI WARRIORS (for the FIRST TIME EVER for the Women’s Tag Team Championship a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match)

RUSEV vs. BOBBY LASHLEY w/ LANA

…. and more! *Card is subject to change*

As always, these matches could easily be changed although the first-ever women’s tag team TLC match is a pretty big stipulation to falsely advertise.