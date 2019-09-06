Impact Wrestling Star Almost Signs With AEW, AEW On TNT Rating

– In an interview with Fightful.com, former Impact Wrestling star Eli Drake revealed that he almost signed with AEW:

“We had a deal worked out. And then we didn’t And then we did again. And then we didn’t. We just couldn’t come to terms with everything. Then, I spoke with Joey Mercury at Ring of Honor and that happened just before talking to [Dave] Lagana and Billy [Corgan] at NWA. At that point, I was just weighing my options and seeing what was what.”

“I had been contacted by friends of mine who are in WWE and they said, ‘You should let them know you’re available.’ I was like, ‘For the last three years, I’ve kinda jerked their chain. I’m gonna ease off of that for right now.’ Because for three years I was like, ‘I’d love to come over there.’ They were like, ‘Great, we’d love to have you.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, I’m gonna stay where I am.’ I don’t wanna keep being the boy who cried wolf. So I didn’t even bother reaching out to them.”

– According to F4WOnline.com, AEW on TNT is being categorized as a sports event instead of an entertainment event and the show will have a rating of TV-14.

The FCC notes that a TV-14 program may contain crude humor, drug/alcohol use, inappropriate language, strong violence (may include some amounts of blood and gore), and moderate suggestive themes or dialogue.