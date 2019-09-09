Incident Involving Referee Goes Viral (Video)

There was an incident at a Revolution Pro show involving referee Aaren Wilde being legitimately attacked. Wilde wrote about the attack and explained what happened from his perspective:

“Last weekend at RevPro I was attacked after the Royal Quest tag match. This was not part of the show, it was not planned.

I was grabbed and slammed to the mat by Sha and then something happened on the outside. I honesty don’t know what, that part was a blur.

As a result, I have sustained a much-more-serious-than-originally-thought neck and shoulder injury that means I am no longer able to referee.

I hate the term ‘retire’, so I’ll say this; I am indefinitely unable to referee due to medical restrictions.

The intended winners (Aussies) still won, albeit 5 minutes quicker on a show that ran over by over 45 minutes. I am still shocked, upset and in disbelief at why this happened and why it has been condoned by RevPro/Andy Quildan.

500+ matches, 1 botched ending. That one.

I have spent the last 7/8 days in many feelings. Anger, sadness, frustration. I truly adored performing as a referee and now, at least for the foreseeable future, I am medically unable to do so.

I truly hope that I can recover to pursue it again.

There are so many things that can be said about last weekend, but I would prefer to not write an essay of negativity.

For now I am also unable to football referee (my main income) due to the injury.

Thank you for a wonderful few years in professional wrestling. I am distraught that it had to end this way. Support promotions that value performer and spectator welfare: @RIPTIDEwres, @ThisIs_Progress, @FutureShockWres that I know of.

I’ll be back here when I mentally can be.”

An official statement was released and footage from the attack can be seen below: