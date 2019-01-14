JBL Opens Up About Memory Loss Issues

During an appearance on Sean Mooney’s podcast, former WWE star JBL talked about memory loss issues following his in-ring career:

“I should be a poster child for CTE. I have no idea what is going to happen. When I first retired, I had short-term memory loss, and I started reading about neuroplasticity in the brain, about how the brain can regenerate itself, and I don’t know if it can or not.”

“I do all kinds of stuff. I do a mind game every day. I play chess, sudoku. I learn something different, a language, a few words of a different language. I learn something to always stretch the brain, and my memory came back completely. Right now it appears to be as normal – if I can be called normal – but as normal as I know I am. Right now, I don’t have any effects. I don’t know what the future holds. Hopefully, they come along with some medical technology, or maybe I’m the anomaly that doesn’t get it.”