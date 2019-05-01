Jeff Hardy Reveals How Long He Will Be Out Of Action

The Hardy Boyz are no longer SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Matt and Jeff Hardy announced last night on SmackDown LIVE that they have to vacate the titles because Jeff is injured.

In the storyline, Jeff’s injury was due to Lars Sullivan attacking him after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the April 9 episode of SmackDown LIVE.

Jeff said he needs surgery and that he’ll be out of action for a long time. Jeff also said that it isn’t the end of his journey since he plans to come back better than ever. His speech led to Sullivan confronting them in the ring and taking out Matt with the Freak Accident. R-Truth made the save for Jeff, but Sullivan laid Truth out with a running powerbomb.

Following the segment, Hardy revealed to Kayla Braxton that he will be out of action for six to nine months.

“You know, we had the greatest match with The Usos, we won the SmackDown Tag Team titles, and then Lars attacked. My knee has been weak for a while, but he just put the finishing point on it, man. It was a massacre and this is my worst nightmare because I’m going to be out for six to nine months,” Hardy said.

Hardy also said that he will be undergoing surgery in the next few days. He’s going to have his whole right knee repaired, which is something he’s needed to do for a while.

“So, it’s a bummer, but at the same time, I needed a new knee. There was a lot of wear and tear on it, so I’m pretty confident I’m going to come back better than I was, or have been for the last four years,” Hardy said.

Dave Meltzer reported last week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Jeff sustained the injury on April 20 at a WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin.

WWE has yet to announce how the next champions will be determined.