Jerry Lawler Heading To AEW?, Arn Anderson Comments On His WWE Departure

– Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone.com gave the following recap of Jim Ross’ Starrcast appearance:

– Jim Ross promised to call the pay-per-view tomorrow night like a sporting event, this isn’t out of line with anything that the AEW team has said since starting the promotion.

– Jerry Lawler says he feels the businesses to choreographed and they don’t feed off the energy of the audience anymore. He cited The Rock versus Hollywood Hogan at WrestleMania 18 as an example of what he prefers to see.

– Jerry Lawler says that Jim Carrey told both of JR and Jerry Lawler on the set of the 1999 Andy Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon that Hollywood values appearance over talent more often than not.

Jim Ross promised to pursue Jerry Lawler on behalf of AEW once his contract with WWE expired.

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com gave the following recap of Arn Anderson’s Starrcast appearance:

Arn said he signed a non-disclosure agreement so he couldn’t go into detail about the circumstances surrounding his release [from WWE], but noted that he’s not angry about the situation.

“I don’t want to be anywhere where I’m not wanted,” he explained. “Because after 37 years I think I deserve that.”

Anderson also explained that while he enjoyed the safety of a job with WWE, it was a difficult place to work due to the pressure of the position and long hours/travel.